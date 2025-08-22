‘Metal Gear Solild Delta: Snake Eater Review’: What A Thrill

Remakes and remasters are more common than ever. One game, 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, deserved the remake treatment more than most, and that day is finally among us with the aptly named Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is easily the definitive way to enjoy one of the greatest video games ever made.

Hideo Kojima’s fractured relationship with Konami is well-documented, leaving Metal Gear fans wondering if Metal Gear Survive would be the last time we experience anything related to the franchise.

Thankfully, that is not the case with the arrival of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a faithful remake and essentially a love letter to Kojima’s original masterpiece.

Modernizing A Classic

Not many games can evoke raw emotions out of me once I hit the start button, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is one of those rare exceptions.

When taking on this gargantuan task of bringing back one of the most beloved video games ever made, Virtuos not only modernized Snake Eater, but they handled the job with the utmost care so that they wouldn’t ruin one of Kojima’s opuses, adding new features to bring a game from 2004 into the new age of gaming.

Visually, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is beautiful; the Soviet Union jungle setting looks stunning, and the new features on top of the original groundbreaking ones, like Snake’s camo getting muddy or picking up leaves while crawling on the jungle floor, are a nice touch.

The recovery system from the original game returns, but with an added twist: the damage done to Snake is now visible during cutscenes and lingers with him for a while.

If you choose to play in the new style, and not the Legacy Mode, which keeps the game in its original 2004 style, the camera is now free, aiming is done over the shoulder, making it more of a modern third-person shooter.

You can also crouch now; crawling is better, and you can aim and move at the same time. Other quality of life improvements include a compass to prevent getting lost, and the D-Pad now brings up the camouflage menu. The codec has also been added to the D-Pad, allowing you to call people quickly.

It’s Still Metal Gear Solid 3

Even with a fresh coat of Unreal Engine 5 paint and modernized controls, this is still the same Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The cutscenes that had you on the edge of your seat, the twists and turns, gripping dialogue, and fantastic voiceover work from the likes of David Hayter, the OG Snake, are all there, but only made better.

Moments like first hearing the classic Snake Eater theme performed by Cynthia Harrell still tug at the heartstrings. The iconic moment of the song playing as Snake ascends a long ladder is faithfully recreated and still slaps as if I just experienced it for the first time.

The boss fights are just as fun and creative as you remember, even though with the addition of the modern controls, they are not quite as tricky, but if you want to restore that feeling, you can always play in Legacy Mode.

I still had a blast engaging in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with The Cobra Unit’s legendary sniper, The End. It’s still haunting hearing him say “this is the end for you” after he gets you in his scope and takes his shot.

It was also great to see special tricks, easter eggs, and windows of opportunity to impact future moments from the original game return.

Final Verdict

Remakes don’t get any better than Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Initially, I was among those who were deeply worried that this wouldn’t live up to the 2004 game, but I am happy to be wrong in this instance.

Virtuous did a masterful job not only preserving what made Snake Eater a classic, but delivering what is now the definitive way to experience this game.

Yes, Kojima is no longer involved with this franchise, but it’s clear that the mandate was to keep his essence throughout this experience, good and bad, intact.

If there are any flaws, they come on the performance side, specifically with dips in framerates, but I can honestly say it didn’t affect my gameplay in any shape or form.

What a thrill it was to experience Snake Eater in a new way, and hopefully, we can get other MGS titles brought back in the same fashion.

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater is an exceptional remake that will get multiple playthroughs out of me, and I am for sure that I am not alone in this feeling.

*Review key provided by the game’s publisher*

