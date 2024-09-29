Subscribe
Hideo Kojima Kinda Reveals 'Death Stranding 2's Release Date

Hideo Kojima Provides An Update on ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’s Release Date & Reveals The Game’s Impressive Photo Mode

Published on September 29, 2024
Death Stranding 2 On The Beach

Source: Kojima Productions / Death Stranding 2 On The Beach

TGS (Tokyo Game Show) has come and gone, and we got a minor update on Hideo Kojima’s next video game opus, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.
We have no idea when Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will arrive, which makes us all want a PS5 Pro. Hideo Kojima knows the game’s release date but can’t tell us yet due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
During a panel for the forthcoming sequel to his post-apocalyptic walking simulator, which stars Norman Reedus as the game’s main protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, Kojima revealed that he could yet give a firm release date “in preparation” for the release date. Still, we can expect it to arrive at “some point next year.” “I haven’t said the release date today, but the release date has already been decided, and I’m currently working on it in preparation for that,” VGC reports. He continued, “Since we are talking about 2025, it will be released next year, so we will announce it at some point next year. But, due to some unforeseen circumstances, we cannot announce it today.”
The panel also featured roughly 20 minutes of gameplay footage that also showed off DS2’s photo mode, which looks like it will probably take the title of the greatest photo mode ever. We also learned that Elle Fanning will be joining the all-star cast for the game as a character named Tomorrow. Joining Reedus and Mad Max director George Miller.

Kojima Hints At His Age Catching Up With Him

Kojima didn’t reveal those “unforeseen circumstances,” but he admitted to not being at his best due to his age. “Yes, I got tired today, and my back still hurts. So, I’m gonna watch a movie by a director I love. I guess I’m getting old,” Kojima wrote on his English account on X, formerly Twitter. Kojima’s back could be hurting for having to carry the industry on his back for so long. Just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

