PS5 Pro & PS 30th Anniversary Collection Pre-Order Was A Mess

Did You Get One? : PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection & PS5 Pro Pre-Order Event Was A Mess

Published on September 26, 2024
PS5 Pro & PS 30th Anniversary Collection Pre-Order Was A Mess

Source: Sony / PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

Did you get one? Today was the pre-order day for the PS5 Pro and the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Bundle, and as expected, getting your hands on any of the items was a challenge.
When the PS5 Pro was first announced, the reception was not exactly what PlayStation was hoping for after the lead system architect for the PS5 proudly unveiled the mid-cycle refresh for the PS5.
Gamers immediately balked at the disc-less console’s $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980 price tag, which Sony argues is worth it for the upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling to a plethora of games. While many at the time asked, “Who is this made for?” the announcement of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5 Pro $999 bundle made the divisive console a bit more attractive to those who were on the fence about dropping $700 bucks on a gaming console. Then Tuesday’s State of Play event announced Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, and showcased other PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced games, making the PS5 Pro sound like a worthy purchase.

A Long Wait To Be Disappointed, Only To Be Disappointed

This leads us to today’s pre-order event. When the PlayStation website opened the virtual queue, many were greeted with a message telling them their wait to purchase a PS5 Pro or anything from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection was “more than an hour.” Some even waited more than 2 hours only to strike out, as Kinda Funny’s Tim Getty revealed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Over 2 hours of waiting and alas no PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle is in my future. Boo.”

Scalpers Got Their Hands On PlayStation 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro Bundle & Base Console

Others believe the pre-order vent had scalpers written all over it because, as an article by GameRadar+ pointed out, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection sold out and immediately landed on eBay The prices on resale sites are absurd. One post on X shared a screenshot of PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Pre-Orders going for £9,999.99 with the caption, “You know what. £699 doesn’t seem so bad.”

Some Folks Did Get Their PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5 Pro Bundles & More

Some were rewarded for their patience, landing a bundle, console, DualSense controller, or PS5 Portal, as our very own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls did. Another user shared their success, claiming they got a PS5 Pro for themselves and helped two friends get lucky. So, congratulations to those who got a PS5 Pro, the limited-edition bundle, or accessories. For those who missed out, better luck next time. Also, to Sony, get your sh*t together. The pre-order experience shouldn’t be so frustrating in 2025. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

    Hip-Hop Wired

