PS5 Pro & PS 30th Anniversary Collection Pre-Order Was A Mess
Did You Get One? : PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection & PS5 Pro Pre-Order Event Was A Mess
first announced, the reception was not exactly what PlayStation was hoping for after the lead system architect for the PS5 proudly unveiled the mid-cycle refresh for the PS5.Did you get one? Today was the pre-order day for the PS5 Pro and the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Bundle, and as expected, getting your hands on any of the items was a challenge. When the PS5 Pro was
Gamers immediately balked at the disc-less console’s $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980 price tag, which Sony argues is worth it for the upgraded GPU, advanced ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling to a plethora of games. While many at the time asked, “Who is this made for?” the announcement of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5 Pro $999 bundle made the divisive console a bit more attractive to those who were on the fence about dropping $700 bucks on a gaming console. Then Tuesday’s State of Play event announced Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, and showcased other PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced games, making the PS5 Pro sound like a worthy purchase.
A Long Wait To Be Disappointed, Only To Be DisappointedThis leads us to today’s pre-order event. When the PlayStation website opened the virtual queue, many were greeted with a message telling them their wait to purchase a PS5 Pro or anything from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection was “more than an hour.” Some even waited more than 2 hours only to strike out, as Kinda Funny’s Tim Getty revealed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Over 2 hours of waiting and alas no PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle is in my future. Boo.”
Scalpers Got Their Hands On PlayStation 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro Bundle & Base ConsoleOthers believe the pre-order vent had scalpers written all over it because, as an article by GameRadar+ pointed out, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection sold out and immediately landed on eBay. The prices on resale sites are absurd. One post on X shared a screenshot of PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle Pre-Orders going for £9,999.99 with the caption, “You know what. £699 doesn’t seem so bad.”
Some Folks Did Get Their PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5 Pro Bundles & MoreSome were rewarded for their patience, landing a bundle, console, DualSense controller, or PS5 Portal, as our very own Bernard “Beanz” Smalls did. Another user shared their success, claiming they got a PS5 Pro for themselves and helped two friends get lucky. So, congratulations to those who got a PS5 Pro, the limited-edition bundle, or accessories. For those who missed out, better luck next time. Also, to Sony, get your sh*t together. The pre-order experience shouldn’t be so frustrating in 2025. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Damn shame
2. Confusion
3. Ridiculous
4. We agree
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash