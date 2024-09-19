PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Features A Sexy PS5 Pro
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Gives Gamers A Reason To Be Excited About The PS5 Pro
discourse around the PS5 Pro. On Thursday, Sony unveiled its fantastic homage to the PS One, putting a retro spin on the base PS5 Slim and recently announced PS5 Pro consoles and accessories. “To celebrate this 30th anniversary milestone, we had to create something that honored the history and joy that PlayStation has brought us all,” PlayStation platform business CEO Hideaki Nishino said in a video announcing the collection.For now, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection has silenced the negative
Both consoles and all of the accessories are in the iconic PlayStation gray. The chef’s kiss is the addition of the old-school PlayStation logo and a USB-C charging cable that looks like the PS One’s controller cord. Source: Sony / PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection The PS5 Pro bundle will feature two DualSense Edge controllers, a controller charging stand, a console stand, a sticker, and a matching cover for those who purchase the Pro removable disc drive. The iconic PS One touch also blesses the PS5’s remote play companion, the PlayStation Portal, and the DualSense Edge pro controller.
We Expect This Bundle To Be PriceySony has not revealed a price for this bundle, but we will not be shocked if it costs an arm and a leg. Pre-orders for the bundle begin on September 26th, and if you want one, you had better move fast because Sony is only making 12,300 of these bad boys. The response to the collection, specifically the PS5 Pro, has been night and day compared to the fallout when the mid-gen refresh was first announced. LOL. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
