Sony Officially Unveils PS5 Pro, After Seeing The $700 Price Tag Gamers Believe Play Does Have Limits

With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

These Games Will Be Enhanced For PS5 Pro

How Much Does It Cost?

The

PS5

Pro

has lines across the middle of the console which are a nod to the lines Sony executives were doing when they priced the thing,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, reads.

YOU GUYS ARE SELLING THE DISC DRIVE SEPARATELY FOR A $700 DOLLAR CONSOLE!?!? WE HAVE TO PAY OVER $800 TO GET THE FULL

PS5

PRO

EXPERIENCE!?! THERE’S JUST NO WAY THEY THOUGHT THIS WAS OK!!!”