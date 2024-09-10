Subscribe
PS5 Pro's $700 Price Tag Has Gamers Reacting

Sony Officially Unveils PS5 Pro, After Seeing The $700 Price Tag Gamers Believe Play Does Have Limits

Published on September 10, 2024
PS5 Pro

Source: PlayStation / PS5 Pro

Sony’s worst-kept secret, the PS5 Pro, is officially here, and it’s sparking a social media discussion that the PlayStation 3 missed out on when it was first revealed.
During a very brief technical presentation, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny proudly helped unveil the mid-gen refresh, which he boasts will give players the high frame rates they have been longing for on a console.
The PS5 Pro features a much larger GPU, improved Ray Tracing, and custom hardware for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution. The companies take on machine learning. The technical presentation confirmed the PS5 Pro leaks design-wise. It is a taller version of the latest PS5 Slim model, but it has three stripes on both sides of the console. Via the PlayStation Blog, Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Platform Business Group, broke down the console’s performance specs:
  • Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.
  • Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.
  • AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.
The PS5 Pro is also a disc-less console and includes a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. The vertical stand is sold separately.
PS5 Pro

Source: PlayStation / PS5 Pro

These Games Will Be Enhanced For PS5 Pro

We also what games will be getting the “PS5 Pro Enhanced” designation, and they will be Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and more.

How Much Does It Cost?

As expected, the PS5 Pro won’t be cheap; it’s going to cost you a lot of money if you want to play with improved graphics and frame rates. How much, you ask? The PS5 Pro will cost $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980. Well damn. As you can imagine, the reactions to the price have many looking at PlayStation with a “you bugging” face and asking why they priced the console so high. “The PS5 Pro has lines across the middle of the console which are a nod to the lines Sony executives were doing when they priced the thing,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, reads.  Another user on X wrote, “YOU GUYS ARE SELLING THE DISC DRIVE SEPARATELY FOR A $700 DOLLAR CONSOLE!?!? WE HAVE TO PAY OVER $800 TO GET THE FULL PS5 PRO EXPERIENCE!?! THERE’S JUST NO WAY THEY THOUGHT THIS WAS OK!!!” Some folks are defending the console’s price. “Dudes who spent 1500$ on a graphics card are telling you that a more compelling ps5 with better hardware is not worth 6-700$,” a post on X read.  Another post defending the console’s steep price reads, “Get yourself a PC if you got it like that. I just spent $423 on a CPU alone to fix a microcoding issue. Yet, $700 gaming console is just too bonkers for you – cmon now lol.” Still ahead of the console’s November 7, 2024 release, the general consensus is PlayStation is bugging. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

