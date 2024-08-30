PS5 Pro Design & Price Allegedly Leak, Gamers React

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Other rumored leaked information includes:

Reveal is expected on the 6th of September 2024

Disc and Digital variants – Disc $699.99 – Digital $599.99 –

Detachable disc drive

1 TB Storage

The PS5 Pro is PlayStaion’s worst-kept secret, and now an alleged leak is giving gamers their first look at the powerful console.It’s been four years since the PS5 hit store shelves. At the time, it was one of the most sought-after devices in the world and ridiculously hard to get due to supply chain issues and annoying resellers.With those issues now behind us and plenty of stock for everyone, word on the video game streets is that Sony was cooking up a PS5 Pro model, following the same console lifecycle as the PS4. Now, a new alleged leak is providing specs and a look at it.Per an article on Deallabs , reliable leaker billbil-kun reports the name of the forthcoming console will be the PlayStation 5 Pro and shuts down any rumors of a PlayStation Showcase coming to announce the console formally. According to the report, the PS5 Pro will arrive sometime at the end of 2024, with billbil-kun getting eyes on the packaging and design for the console. While not sharing the leaked material due to copyright issues, a sketch of the console was shared. The PS5 Pro will keep the PS5 Slim design but feature three black stripes on the shell to help differentiate it from the core PS5 Slim model. IGN shared details on the PS5 Pro’s CPU performance:

In March, alleged PS5 Pro specs leaked online, specs IGN understood to be legit. The headline improvements are to the CPU, which is said to be identical to the standard PS5’s CPU but with a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode. That reportedly amounts to a 10% increase to 3.85GHz. The GPU, meanwhile, is said to enable faster rendering and higher quality ray tracing powered by 33.5 teraflops. The standard PS5 offers 10.28 teraflops. However, a direct PS5 to PS5 Pro comparison would work out at around 10.28 vs 16 to 17 teraflops.

Of particular interest, the PS5 Pro is said to have an upscaling/antialiasing solution called PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling), custom machine learning architecture, and an AI accelerator.

before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 , adding that a lot is riding on the highly anticipated game, which will

IGN also reports that Sony hopes the PS5 Pro’s arrival will boost interest in the PS5arrive sometime in 2025.Gaming X is reacting to the leaks and that eyebrow-raising price. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.