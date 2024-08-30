PS5 Pro Design & Rumored Price Leaks, X Reacts
PS5 Pro Design & Price Allegedly Leak, Gamers React
Other rumored leaked information includes:
- Reveal is expected on the 6th of September 2024
- Disc and Digital variants – Disc $699.99 – Digital $599.99 –
- Detachable disc drive
- 1 TB Storage
In March, alleged PS5 Pro specs leaked online, specs IGN understood to be legit. The headline improvements are to the CPU, which is said to be identical to the standard PS5’s CPU but with a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode. That reportedly amounts to a 10% increase to 3.85GHz. The GPU, meanwhile, is said to enable faster rendering and higher quality ray tracing powered by 33.5 teraflops. The standard PS5 offers 10.28 teraflops. However, a direct PS5 to PS5 Pro comparison would work out at around 10.28 vs 16 to 17 teraflops.
Of particular interest, the PS5 Pro is said to have an upscaling/antialiasing solution called PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling), custom machine learning architecture, and an AI accelerator.IGN also reports that Sony hopes the PS5 Pro’s arrival will boost interest in the PS5 before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, adding that a lot is riding on the highly anticipated game, which will arrive sometime in 2025. Gaming X is reacting to the leaks and that eyebrow-raising price. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
