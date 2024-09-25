'Ghost of Yotei's Female Protoganist Breaks Incel Gamers
As Expected, They Are Already Acting Weird About ‘Ghost of Yotei’s Main Character Being A Woman
latest State of Play event, Sucker Punch Productions announced its highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei.Well, that didn’t take long. The “go outside and touch grass brigade” is already BIG MAD that Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, will have a woman taking center stage in another video game. Yesterday during PlayStation’s
The game which arrives in 2025, will be Sucker Punch Productions first game specifically built for the PS5 console. It will also pivot from Tsushima’s protagonist, Jin Sakai, and introduce a new female samurai hero named Atsu. Playing Atsu will be actor Erika Ishii, best known for their work in Apex Legends as Dimension 20 member Valkyrie and as one of the many voices of Rook in the forthcoming title, Dragon Age: The Veilvguard. Following the trailer reveal, Ishii took to social media to express their excitement for being in the game, writing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “I’ve dreamed of this my entire life. But I still can’t believe I’m part of art like this. I am the Ghost of Yōtei.”
Here Come The HatersOf course, as expected, an annoying subset of the gaming community is trying to take Ishii’s joy by calling their casting and the fact Ghost of Yotei is another “woke” decision. “Apparently, in Ghost of Yotei, a progressive activist known for hating the police and telling straight women who disagree with LGBT to log off is not just the VA for the game; she is also the face and mocap of the new Sucker Punch title. It’s an asset Ready to save money,” one ridiculous post on X read. Another dumb a** post read, “Ghost of Yotei actor Erika Ishii wants to abolish the police, while starring in a game about playing a samurai which is the equivalent to a peace keeping officer in Japan at the time. I’m sick of activism in gaming dude. These people can’t be serious. The game takes place in 1602, Atsu would’ve been a police officer/samurai in Japan at the time. And if they’re a ronin that’s even worse.” Bruh. It’s not all negative; there is plenty of excitement for Ghost of Yotei. We will be supporting the game as well. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
