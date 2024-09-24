State of Play: ‘Ghost of Yōtei,’ ‘Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered,’ ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ & Other Announcements

Coming the lowest of Ghost of Yōtei PlayStation saved the best for last with the announcement of Ghost of Yōtei, the long-awaited sequel to Sucker Punch’s epic samurai adventure, Ghosts of Tsushima. Ghost of Yōtei introduces a new hero, Atsu, and is the studio’s first game built from the ground up for the PS5 and, of course, the PS5 Pro. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was one of the worst-kept secrets coming into today’s State of Play, so seeing it wasn’t a shocker. When it launched on the PS4 seven years ago, the game was already deemed a graphical masterpiece, and it looks even better now that it has been remastered to take advantage of the power of the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. Per the PlayStation Blog: The PlayStation had something to say during its latest State of Play presentation.Coming the lowest of lows following the reveal of the PS5 Pro and then picking up momentum with the reveal of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection , PlayStation came through. It shook the table with its latest State of Play presentation and might have sold more PS5 Pro consoles.PlayStation saved the best for last with the announcement of Ghost of Yōtei, the long-awaited sequel to Sucker Punch’s epic samurai adventure, Ghosts of Tsushima.Ghost of Yōtei introduces a new hero, Atsu, and is the studio’s first game built from the ground up for the PS5 and, of course, the PS5 Pro.“This is also Sucker Punch’s first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, and we’re excited to build on the visual foundation we established in Ghost of Tsushima by making the world feel even more real, Andrew Goldfarb, Sucker Punch Productions Community Manager said on the PlayStation Blog . “We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we’ll share in the future. Our new setting also gives us the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons.” Goldfarb says to expect more information on the game that arrives in 2025.Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was one of the worst-kept secrets coming into today’s State of Play, so seeing it wasn’t a shocker. When it launched on the PS4 seven years ago, the game was already deemed a graphical masterpiece, and it looks even better now that it has been remastered to take advantage of the power of the PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered launches on October 31. The captivating story and awe-inspiring post-apocalyptic world returns alongside a host of technological improvements, visual enhancements, and upgraded features. It also includes The Frozen Wilds content, a vast expansion featuring additional lands, skills, weapons, and machines. Take a look at the announcement trailer below. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered features over 10 hours of re-recorded conversation, mocap and countless graphical improvements that bring the game to the same visual fidelity as its critically acclaimed sequel Horizon Forbidden West. The game’s lush world includes frozen mountains, dense jungles, and arid deserts with stunning new visuals and 4K1 graphics and travelling between settlements is now lightning-fast. The story’s many compelling characters have been upgraded, bringing them in line with current generation advances in character models and rendering. We hope that improved animation, lightning, textures and more will make new and existing fans excited to dive into the action! The audio in the game has also been enhanced. It takes advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller with native support for PlayStation 5 Pro. The game will also be released on October 31. For those who already own it, upgrading to the remastered version will only cost $9.99. Monster Hunters Wilds We got our fourth trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which will be released on February 28, 2025. The latest trailer shows off the game’s main monster, which serves as the catalyst for the events in the game’s main story, leading to the formation of the Forbidden Lands Research Commission. Monster Hunter Wilds is a beautiful-looking game that delivers the monster-hunting fun that fans of the franchise have come to expect. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming because we went hands-on with Monster Hunter Wilds and will share our thoughts in the coming days. Until then, you can see the other announcements from the State of Play in the gallery below. The audio in the game has also been enhanced. It takes advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller with native support for PlayStation 5 Pro. The game will also be released on October 31. For those who already own it, upgrading to the remastered version will only cost $9.99.We got our fourth trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which will be released on February 28, 2025. The latest trailer shows off the game’s main monster, which serves as the catalyst for the events in the game’s main story, leading to the formation of the Forbidden Lands Research Commission. Monster Hunter Wilds is a beautiful-looking game that delivers the monster-hunting fun that fans of the franchise have come to expect. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming because we went hands-on with Monster Hunter Wilds and will share our thoughts in the coming days. Until then, you can see the other announcements from the State of Play in the gallery below.

1. PlayStation 5 Pro Console – Game Lineup Sizzle Debuted during State of Play, here’s a look at some of the games that are being enhanced by the PS5 Pro – including a few titles that we’re revealing in this sizzle recap. With the PlayStation 5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay. That means you get to play PS5 games with the most impressive visuals ever possible on a PlayStation® console, and with 2TB of SSD storage included, your favorite games will be ready and waiting for you to jump right in for your next awesome adventure. PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) Get super sharp image clarity on your 4K TV using AI enhanced resolution for ultra-high definition play with astonishing detail. Optimized Console Performance Reach higher and more consistent frame rates for silky smooth gameplay with support for 60Hz and 120Hz displays. Advanced Ray Tracing Experience next level realism with ray traced reflections, shadows, and high-quality global illumination as you explore stunning game worlds. Feature only available on select PS5 games that have been enhanced for PS5 Pro when compared with PS5®. PS5 Pro enhanced features will vary by game. A portion of the SSD is reserved for system software and other functions so the available SSD capacity may vary.

2. Chroma Collection | PS5 Introducing the Chroma Collection – iridescent PlayStation 5 accessories that shine, shimmer, and shift colour from every angle. Choose from the chic Chroma Pearl, vivid Chroma Indigo or fresh Chroma Teal – three mesmerizing colours for the DualSense wireless controller and matching PS5 console covers. Pre-orders for the Chroma Collection will begin on October 3, 2024, with Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo accessories launching on November 7, 2024, followed by the launch of Chroma Teal accessories starting on January 23, 2025.

Worlds collide in the upcoming Stellar Blade x Nier: Automata collaboration, coming later this year. An all-new Photo Mode coming to Stellar Blade — choose your favorite poses, expressions, and filters to create the perfect shot! Keep the vibe alive with the full Original Soundtrack, over 180 tracks from Stellar Blade now available on select streaming services.

4. LEGO Horizon Adventures – Pre-Order Trailer Aloy’s colorful new adventure is coming to PlayStation 5 on 14 November, 2024! Pre-order from 3 October onwards on your platform of choice to get a LEGO version of the iconic Shield-Weaver outfit in-game.

5. Dynasty Warriors Origins – Overview Trailer DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, coming January 17, 2025!

6. Fortnite DualSense Controller Reveal Defy the Storm as you build, battle, create and Unleash the Fun with the DualSense Wireless Controller – Fortnite Limited Edition. Starring Fishstick and Peely, and emblazoned with illustrations of fan-favourite characters, this colourfully vibrant eye-catching design encapsulates the wildly energetic Fortnite spirit enjoyed by players worldwide. So, where we droppin’ today? Pre-orders will begin on October 3, 2024.

7. Towers of Aghasba – Gameplay Trailer Towers of Aghasba launches into Early Access November 2024. Towers of Aghasba is an action-adventure builder game set in a unique fantasy world. Players are challenged to rebuild their civilization and the ecosystem, maintaining a balance between the two.

Fear the Spotlight will be releasing on PS5 and PS4 October 22nd, 2024. Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus on rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre. Fear the Spotlight is developed by Cozy Game Pals and published by Blumhouse Games.

9. Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered launches December 10th! Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics. Pre-order today!

10. Hitman World of Assassination – Announcement Trailer The World of Assassination is coming to PlayStation VR 2. With 21 locations, full dual wielding and intuitive gestures, the possibilities are endless. Everything is a weapon in a creative assassin’s hands.

11. Alan Wake 2 – Lake House Expansion Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Within the Federal Bureau of Control’s research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place. This expansion unfolds parallel to the main game, putting you in the shoes of FBC agent Kiran Estevez, portrayed by Janina Gavankar.

12. Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Mage Build Deep Dive BioWare breaks down the Mage build showcased in the recently revealed Dragon Battle gameplay trailer. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will save the battered world of Thedas and unite the Veilguard: your team of seven companions, each with their own rich lives and deep backstories. As you become the leader, you will be able to select from different races, combat classes, customized appearances, and playstyles: all allowing you to play how you want to play. This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what BioWare is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. Dragon Age: The Veilguard arrives October 31, 2024.

13. Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Blighted Dragon Gameplay Trailer The blighted gods have unleashed a fearsome dragon on Thedas. It’s up to you, as Rook, to use all your tactical skills and abilities in the fight – whilst commanding your companions in battle with the ability wheel – to fight smart and deliver the most devastating attacks and combos to bring the gigantic beast down. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will save the battered world of Thedas and unite the Veilguard: your team of seven companions, each with their own rich lives and deep backstories. As you become the leader, you will be able to select from different races, combat classes, customized appearances, and playstyles: all allowing you to play how you want to play. This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what BioWare is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. Dragon Age: The Veilguard arrives October 31, 2024.

ANTASIAN Neo Dimension is available for pre-order on PS5 and PS4™ today, launching on December 5th, 2024. The Father of FINAL FANTASY, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. Embark on an multi-dimensional journey to reclaim your lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.

15. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Radical Reptiles DLC Announce/Launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge unveils a brand new Radical Reptiles DLC, available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Radical Reptiles introduces two fan-favorites as playable fighters: Radical surfer and trusted friend to the Turtles: Mondo Gecko Physics student turned reptilian rapscallion: Mona Lisa Whether it’s by dealing righteous damage on a skateboard or launching deadly chemical concoctions, this powerhouse duo is ready to rumble with the Foot Clan! And that’s not all! A free update is also available for all players: a rockin’ Remix mode of the official soundtrack featuring amazing guest artists: Lead Remixer: Sean Bialo Guest Remixers Anamanaguchi – Panic In The Sky! Button Masher – Rumble In The Zoo Jake Kaufman – It Won’t Fly! Keiji Yamagishi – The Lost Archenemies Tomoya Tomita – A Few Screws Loose.

16. Lunar Remastered Collection – Announce Trailer Get ready—The LUNAR Remastered Collection is coming to PlayStation! Embark on thrilling adventures within the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete! These two cherished JRPGs have delighted gamers for generations. Now, in this definitive remastered edition, experience enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that make the journey even more magical!

17. Palworld – Launch Trailer Palworld, with over 25 million players worldwide, is finally available on PS5! Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called “”Pals”” in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game!

18. ArcheAge Chronicles – First Announce Trailer Unveiling ‘ArcheAge Chronicles’: Dive into a new era with ArcheAge Chronicles, the online action RPG set 50 years after the original. Embark on epic adventures, engage in enhanced combat, and explore vast, uncharted worlds filled with strategic battles and rich storytelling. Customize your housing, master life skills, and uncover new realms in this dynamic universe. Get ready to conquer challenges and unravel ancient mysteries in ArcheAge Chronicles.

Pre-order to receive the exclusive Field Medic item pack, or save 10% by choosing the Deluxe Edition, including a 48-hour early access. Metro Awakening is a story-driven first person adventure built exclusively for VR that blends atmospheric exploration, stealth and combat. Powered by the immersive features of PlayStation 5, PS VR2 and Dual Sense, Metro Awakening offers you the most immersive METRO experience yet written by series creator Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Awakening takes you deep into the origin story of Khan, one of Metro’s most beloved characters, once known as Serdar. Driven by the need to find and save his wife Yana, Serdar is forced to embrace the unknown to battle bandits, mutants, and other lurking horrors. Reload manually, charge your gear, and scavenge to survive in this intense and immersive VR journey. Sometimes, to prevent something worse, you must become the thing we fear.

20. Hell is Us – Gameplay Reveal Trailer If war is the closest we get to hell on Earth, it’s because Earth harbors the worst of demons: humankind. Discover the first Gameplay footage of Hell is Us , an action-adventure game set in a war-torn country, where players must unravel the mysteries of their past and confront the human darkness that fuels the chaos. Hell is Us will be available on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

21. The Midnight Walk – Reveal Trailer Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this dark fantasy adventure from the minds behind Lost in Random. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and terror. Coming to PS5 and PS VR2, Spring 2025!

22. Astro Bot – Speedrun and Special Bots Add-On Trailer Play Will Find A Way with ASTRO BOT. Gear up for a supersized space adventure with ASTRO BOT! Charge into a brand-new, supersized adventure with ASTRO across more than 50 exciting and diverse worlds.