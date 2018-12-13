Michael Jordan Smacks Charlotte Hornets Player In The Head For Boneheaded Play, Twitter Got Jokes

Michael Jordan, now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, has not only displayed and observed basketball excellence over the course of his long career but also most certainly witnessed plenty of bad plays. Sitting on the sidelines during his team’s close win over the Detroit Pistons last night (Dec. 12), one player got a little too hype and drew a technical foul which prompted Air Jordan to go upside his head — twice!

Malik Monk, a second-year player with the Hornets, got a little too hype after his team climbed from a big hole to edge the Pistons 108-107 and ran out on the court. This gave the Pistons a very slim chance to pull closer with the technical free throw and desperation shot, but luckily the game was in the bag for the Hornets.

Here’s Jeremy Lamb’s 3 pointer to put the #Hornets up 2. You can see Malik Monk run on the court in excitement. Results in a tech. pic.twitter.com/niyHXm2B4C — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 13, 2018

In video clips showing the exchange between Jordan and Monk, you can see the NBA legend scolding the young player for the boneheaded move, smacking him in the back of the dome twice before laughing it off. We doubt it was anything malicious but more like a heat check to be sensible at the end of close games.

#Hornets owner Michael Jordan wasn't too happy with Malik Monk after he ran onto the court before the game was over and got called for a technical 😭😂@WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/575UlSeZNz — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 13, 2018

Despite the fact there doesn’t seem to be beef, Malik Monk’s name has been trending on Twitter since the morning and we’ve collected some of the best reactions below.

Malik Monk on the end of Wednesday’s game and Michael Jordan’s “Tap of endearment.” pic.twitter.com/6r3ihy66v6 — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) December 13, 2018

