His Airness, Michael Jordan Invests His Coins In Popular E-Sports Organization

The GOAT (debate your auntie) Michael Jordan used to be a mythical figure when it came to video games because he wasn’t in a lot of the NBA related games after Bulls vs. Blazers. Since his inclusion in games like NBA Street and NBA 2K, it would seem he is warming up to the medium and now has invested in an e-sports organization.

On Thursday (Oct 25), Jordan was announced as a major investor with the e-sports organization aXiomatic who own the formidable Team Liquid. MJ will join the board which includes other sports franchise owners Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers and Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals.

This is a very significant move for Jordan who initially opted not to be apart of the NBA’s embrace of the virtual hardtop when he decided to drop out of the players association’s group license. We had to play with roster guard on the Bulls for many years because of that decision. Jordan might be embracing the e-sports arena now, but his Charlotte Hornets are still one of the remaining franchises that do not have a team in the NBA 2K League. We expect to that change soon.

Jordan isn’t the only NBA star to put their coins in growing sport. Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, and Mark Cuban also have invested in e-sports organizations as well. There is gold in them darn electronic hills and these athletes and executives definitely see it and want their share of it.

Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty