More Than A Game: ‘NBA 2K’ Publisher Announces Launch of 2K Foundations

2K cares if don’t nobody else care. The publisher behind the fan-favorite NBA 2K basketball video game franchise is giving back to the community in a big way, and it’s using the sport of basketball.

Today (Sept.25) the company announced the launch of 2K Foundations which aims in its first year to support underserved communities across the United States by refurbishing basketball courts in cities like Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, and Cleveland.

On top of supplying the youth brand new blacktops to hoop on, 2K will also give local community centers the essential technology upgrades, that will enable STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education programming to the youth. Tech giant Microsoft will be partnering with the game studio to supply Xbox One S consoles to allow them to get some games in on the virtual basketball court as well.

Jason Argent, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for NBA 2K on the launch of 2K Foundations:

“2K Foundations is inspired by the basketball community and passionate NBA 2K fans who have been enthusiastic about their love for the game over the last two decades. Basketball has been so good to us, and we want to pay it forward to the communities that need it most, by helping to enhance the lives of youth both on the court and in the classroom.”

2K plans to revitalize 12 basketball courts that will feature environmentally-safe upgrades and give local community centers the resources to run basketball tournaments, and positive endeavors in hopes of promoting diversity, sportsmanship, and learning and teach the youth the power of the community.

2K has already kicked things off with two amazing installations in the cities of Baltimore and Cincinnati. You can see the 2K Foundations beautiful work in the two recap videos below.

Photo: 2K/Youtube