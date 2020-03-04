Mike Bloomberg Campaign Stopped & Finished, Endorses Joe Biden

Well, that’s that. After former Vice President Joe Biden’s outstanding and decisive showing during Super Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has decided to suspend his Presidential campaign.

Also, Bloomberg endorsed Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” said El Bloombito in a statement.

Previously, Bloomberg said he would support whoever the eventual nominee, keeping his offices opening, as well as his checkbook, to do so.

He added, “I’m immensely proud of the campaign we ran. I’m deeply grateful to all the Americans who voted for me, and to our dedicated staff and volunteers. I want you to stay engaged, active, and committed to our issues. I will be right there with you. And together, we will get it done.”

And Biden has already said he will welcome the bag.

.@MikeBloomberg, I can’t thank you enough for your support—and for your tireless work on everything from gun safety reform to climate change. This race is bigger than candidates and bigger than politics. It’s about defeating Donald Trump, and with your help, we’re gonna do it. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg threw millions of his own money (speculation puts its at $500M at least) behind campaign ads that actually made him a contender, for a minute. However, the jig was up by his first debate, where he came up lame and Elizabeth Warren called him out over his treatment of women and use of NDA. Many Black people also quickly reminded the nation of Bloomberg’s devoted support of the racist stop & frisk policy of the NYPD during his watch.

It goes without saying Twitter has plenty of commentary regarding Bloomberg’s exit.