Twitter Hilariously Thinks Miley Cyrus Was Stressed Watching Daddy Flourish At The BET Awards

Billy Ray Cyrus got not stress, he’s been through all that like he sings on the mega-hit “Old Town Road” remix. But if you asked Twitter, his daughter Miley Cyrus was absolutely STRESSED watching her dead enjoy his time at the cookout that was the 2019 BET Awards.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer along with his guitar, rode into town alongside Lil Nas X and put on one of the nights better performances. While the crowd rocked out to the infectious single, the award show’s host, Regina Hall had viewers googling whether or not Cyrus attended Howard University while they dragged his daughter who was compared to Perdue chicken by Nicki Minaj on her radio show.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus team up to perform their hit collaboration "Old Town Road." #BETAwards https://t.co/ooYNkuDLdw — BET (@BET) June 24, 2019

Miley Cyrus who has been labeled a notorious culture vulture — and has been looking for a way into Black circles for years — just had to be salty watching her dad get welcomed with open arms at the Blackest awards show ever. Twitter users seized the opportunity to tease the “Wrecking Ball” crafter and point out her dad got in the BBQ while she is still on the outside looking in.

We hope Miley embraced her dad’s moment as a learning lesson on how to properly embrace Black culture without using it and abusing it to her advantage. If you missed any of the performances from the 2019 BET Awards or if you would like to see them again you can watch them here. To see the Tweets sent the pop singer’s way hit the gallery below for a good laugh at her expense.

