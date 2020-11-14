MillionMAGAMarch: Trump Supporters Attend DC Struggle March, Maybe A Thousand Showed Up

The losing team, better known as supporters and flunkies of President Donald Trump, aren’t giving up their pipe dream of overturning the will of the people. A so-called “Million MAGA March” is currently taking place in Washington, D.C. as Trump continues to throw around the baseless accusations of fraud and a stolen election.

According to reports from local outlets WAMU and WTOP, the Million MAGA March began at 12:00 p.m. local time in Washington with a smattering of hundreds or perhaps thousands of attendees decked out in memorabilia devoted to President Trump or bearing signs praising the former business mogul.

Trump drove by in a motorcade during a trip towards nearby Loudoun County in Virginia to get in a round of golf as he’s known to do. Surprisingly, the president issued a tweet Saturday that didn’t reference his longshot legal battle in getting the election results flipped into his favor while questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s legitimacy.

Speakers at the rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court included conspiracy theorist Alex Jones among others who share Trump’s politics and viewpoints.

Reports from observers on the ground say that the marchers were met by counterprotests but city police have maintained the peace despite concerns of violence or other clashes.

President Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany put out a tweet that made the claim that millions were in attendance but it was quickly debunked by news outlets using figures from the U.S. Park Service, city officials, and law enforcement.

On Twitter, folks are clowning the Million MAGA March for the explosive waste of time that it is, although we do believe they have the right to look as bad as they want to so kudos for free speech.

Photo: Getty