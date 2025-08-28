Subscribe
News

Minneapolis Authorities Identify Annunciation Catholic Church Shooter, X Debates Findings

Published on August 28, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Minneapolis, Minnesota church and school shooting, Annunciation Catholic Church, School

Authorities in Minneapolis have identified the shooter in the Annunciation Catholic Church tragedy that left two children dead and 17 others injured. The heinous act was carried out as students were praying inside a room at Annunciation Catholic Church, with Robin Westman opening fire through a window in the planned attack.

 

According to local outlet KNSI, Minneapolis police revealed that Robin Westman, 23, acted alone in carrying out the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting on Wednesday  (August 27).

Related Stories

Details about Westman’s plans to attack the church were laid out in a manifesto video, according to the outlet, which included Westman speaking in Russian, sharing anti-Semitic beliefs, and a message about harming President Donald Trump. Westman was reportedly transgender and was born Robert Westman, but their name was changed before they became an adult.

According to a report from local outlet KARE, it was revealed that Westman’s mother was a former church employee, and Westman was also believed to be a former student. The outlet obtained a copy of the video manifesto and translated portions of it where self-harm, praising other school shooters, and some critique of the church and Christian faith were found.

The video also displayed that Westman planned the shooting for weeks, looking for guards and mapping the facility, and stated that they visited the church grounds during the week of planning ahead of the school year.

Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara suggested in a press conference that Westman barricaded the doors with wood to prevent escape, and that Westman purchased three firearms under legal means, which were used in the church shooting.

Robin Westman’s motive is still largely unknown.

On X, formerly Twitter, much has been made about Westman being transgender, with others rightly focusing on the shooting act, gun control, and the proper response to the tragedy.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

minneapolis Minnesota shooting
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close