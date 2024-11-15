MKBHD Called Out For Dangerously Speeding In A Sponsored AD
Tech YouTuber MKBHD Apologizes For Sharing Video Footage of Himself Dangerously Speeding In A Residential Area
MKBHD is feeling the wrath of social media for feeling the need for speed and filming the moment for which he is now apologizing. Popular tech YouTuber MKBHD, real name Marques Brownlee, has hit a speed bump. The Verge reports Brownlee is facing severe backlash after sharing a sponsored video for DJI titled “How My Video Gear is Changing!” featuring himself torching the speed limit in a suburban area while driving an expensive sports car. Commenters immediately expressed their disdain for the sponsored segment. “This can’t even be considered a sponsored video anymore. It’s literally just a ten-minute advertisement,” one commenter said. MKBHD quickly responded to the backlash by editing the video and removing the footage showing him hitting 95 mph in a 35 zone, zooming past a sign warning drivers to slow down for children. In a pinned comment, he acknowledged the removal of the footage. In a comment pinned to the video, he admits to editing out the “unnecessary driving clip,” adding that he “hears everyone’s feedback on sponsored videos.” On X, formerly Twitter, he called the lapse in judgment “Absolutely inexcusable and dangerous,” adding that “All I can do is apologize and promise never to do anything close to that stupid again. That’s a terrible example to set and I’m sorry for it.” This isn’t the first time MKBHD has apologized to his fans on X. He also apologized to fans after launching his expensive wallpaper app, which led to changes to fix the biggest complaints. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from criticizing MKBHD. The gallery below shows some of those reactions.
1. Everyone has down years
2. Welp
3. Very True
4. Don't be a hater
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash