CLOSE
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr , Newsletter , Twitter Reactions
HomeNews

MLK Day Is Also Watch Racist Scoundrels Play Themselves On Social Media Day

Posted January 18, 2021

Birmingham Church Rally

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of service and celebration for a beautiful Black man who fought and lost his life for civil rights. Lately, it’s also become a day when brands and individuals with a well-documented history of epitomizing everything the late Dr. King was against—including outright racism—use his quotes to make themselves feel better.

While MLK Day was signed into law as a federal holiday in 1983, let’s not gloss over the fact that King was assassinated in 1968. And at the time of his death, King was one of the least liked men across the nation.

But if you listen long enough to a racist GOP pundit with a poor track record on civil rights, you would think he was their national hero. That was decidedly not the case. Instead, the aforementioned talking heads will usually take a quote from MLK, typically out of context, and use it as a means to fool the ignorant or naive into thinking they’re progressive while their track records tell a different story.

One of 2021’s latest entities guilty of this phenomenon is the NFL. Yes, the same NFL that essentially ran Colin Kaepernick out of the league for using his platform to protest police brutality and injustice, felt no shame in posting a quote from Dr. King on its social media feed on MLK Day.

The NFL shared the quote, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” which is from King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail.”

King was jailed for holding non-violent demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala. in 1963. While behind bars, local clergymen published an open letter calling for “outsiders” (see: King) to seek legal remedies rather than protests. That letter was titled “A Call For Unity.”

The jig sure does sound familiar, doesn’t it? GOP flunkies like Sen. Lindsey Graham are no calling for unity after the Capitol was sacked, and the only unity NFL owners showed was in unfairly blacklisting Kap.

Check out some more brands and people who should keep Dr. King’s words out of their mouth below. But first, let Barack Obama show you how to do this, son.

Photo: Getty

1. Ivanka Trump

The swamp-friendly daughter of the Racist-In-Chief is an MLK fan? Yeah right. 

2. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz out Florida has been nothing but a Trump boot licker and refused to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. 

3. Lindsey Graham

South Carolina’s Sen. Lindsey Graham makes Mark Gaetz look like a Trump critic. 

4. Laura Ingraham

This is the same FOX News bobble-head who told LeBron James to shut up and dribble. 

5. Mike Pence

Trump sicced his MAGA goons on Pence and the VP refused to use the 25th Amendment to have the guy removed. King didn’t rock with cowards. 

6. Melania Trump

This First Lady plagiarized the last real First Lady, Michelle Obama. That is all. 

7. Kayleigh McEnany

KKKayliegh is Trump’s last press secretary and easily was the worst of the bunch. 

8. ICE

C’mon son. 

9. The Department of Defense

This isn’t far removed from the FBI bigging up MLK. And you should know what they did to the man

10. Wait…

Who thought this was a good idea? WHO?!

11. Kelly Loeffler

This is the same person who called Raphael Warnock, the latest leader of King’s church, anything but a child of God. Hold it down in the Senate Rev. Warnack. 

12. Rand Paul

Mr. Booker summed up the audacity of Senator Rand Paul quite nicely. Kentucky, do better. 

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Close