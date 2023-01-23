M&M’s Replaces Spokecandies With Black Woman Maya Rudolph, MAGA Twitter Melting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

M&M’s chose violence on a Monday (Jan. 23) morning. The brand announced it was replacing its “spokecandies” with Minnie Riperton’s daughter, actress Maya Rudolph.

The announcement from M&M’s almost immediately got the former SNL star (he Apple TV show Loot is damn good, too) trending. To be clear, we’re in on Maya Rudolph holding M&M”s down because it probably means there’s at least a hilarious Super Bowl commercial on the way.

“America, let’s talk,” reads the statement. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted, since we’re all about bringing people together.”

True. They continued: “Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies. In their place, we are proud to introduce a new spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph. We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

M&M’s may want to reconsider what Americans can agree on, though. There really are those who are seriously butt hurt by the announcement showing their whole asses on Al Gore’s Internets. Safe bet you can guess the type of people they vote for, just saying.

Worth noting, the statement comes almost a year to the day after FOX’s alleged racist Tucker Carlson declared that the spokescandy updates were “less sexy”. Seriously.

Peep some of the polarizing reactions below. All the impending slander of their suspect cause is surely deserved.