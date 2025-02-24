‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Review: Eat, Slay, Craft & Repeat

‘Pragmatas’ Unique Take On Combat Makes This Game Worth The Wait

‘Onimusha: Way of the Sword’ Aims To Reinvent The Iconic Capcom Game Franchise With Impressive New Features

50 Cent, Andrew Schulz, & More Allegedy Cast In Upcoming Street Fighter Movie, Fans Are Arleady Saying It’s Going To Be Trash

We care about your data. See our privacy policy .

Each monster has a unique design and personality, forcing players to figure out attack patterns and movements to take them down efficiently.