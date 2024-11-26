'Mortal Kombat 1' Reportedly Cancels Future DLC & Expansions
‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Allegedly Canceled Future DLC Following Poor Sales of “Khaos Reigns” Expansion, Gamers React
“Khaos Reigns” expansion flopped, and now Mortal Kombat 1 is canceling future DLC and expansions. Spotted on Insider Gaming, NetherRealm Studios has reportedly canceled any future DLC plans for a Kombat Pack 3 and any other future expansions for Mortal Kombat 1 following the release of Kombat Pack 2.Word on the video game streets is that the
The website reports that reputable Mortal Kombat leaker FateUnknown said on Reddit that the decision to shelve Kombat Pack 3 DLC and future expansions directly resulted from the “Khaos Reigns” expansion’s poor sales. For fans worried about the other DLC characters announced, Insider Gaming reports that Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 from Terminator 2 are still coming and that FateUknown claims that a “Kameo or two” are still planned because they have already been done on them, but he “didn’t know yet.” Damn. Insider Gaming has contacted NetherRealm Studios for comment on the bad news, but the game studio has not confirmed it. This latest development comes after plenty of fallout surrounding the “Khaos Reigns” DLC. When it was first revealed, racist, misogynist fanboys complained about Sektor and Cyrax being genderswapped. They also accused the violent fighting game of going woke because they made Cyrax into a Black woman, totally ignoring the fact the character was originally a Black man. The most recent character released was Ghostface from the Scream movie franchise, and the reaction to the character’s arrival into the game was mostly positive. Of course, plenty of discourse surrounds the news of Mortal Kombat 1 allegedly canceling future DLC and expansion packs. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
