Ghostface Stabs His Way To Victory In MK 1: Khaos Reigns Trailer
‘Ghostface’ From The ‘Scream” Franchise Phones In A Friend To Issue Fades In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Gameplay Trailer
Scream’s mute (except when he’s on the phone) killer, Ghostface, is the latest addition to the still-growing Mortal Kombat 1 roster. Mortal Kombat is becoming Smash Bros. but with extreme violence, as Ed Boon continues to make nerd’s dreams come true by allowing them to bring dream fight matchups come true when they bring the terror of Woodsboro, Ghostface, into Fire God Lui Kang’s new era.The Mortal Kombat franchise continues to bring your favorite movie characters into the fighting game world.
Ghostface is the latest DLC character as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion and is voiced by Roger L. Jackson, the character’s original voice from the Scream films. Ghostface follows the additions of Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot and is the first of the movie character additions to the roster, which will also see Conan The Barbarian and T-1000 joining the fight. Previous additions include The Boys’ Homelander, Invincible’s Omni Man, and DC Comic’s Peacemaker.
Ghostface Has A Very Unique SkillsetIn his very stabby trailer, armed with his trusty knife, Ghostface dispatches his opponents with the same viciousness from the film and has some help when taking them out thanks to a swapping mechanic, allowing him to phone in another version of the killer, which is a call back to the multiple people who have donned the iconic mask and gown in the films over the years. Ghostface can also crawl, pulling off sneaky lower attacks and dodging pesky fireballs and other projectiles. His fatality seems to be blowing MK fans’ minds as they see the horror villain viciously take down his opponent before the camera pans out to reveal Johnny Cage playing the video game. Ghostface pops up behind Cage to slit his throat. Ghostface arrives on Nov. 19 as part of the early access period for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion owners, followed by wide availability for purchase on Nov. 26. You can see more reactions to the character’s impending arrival in the gallery below.
