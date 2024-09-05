Subscribe
Sektor Shows Off Insane Fatality In New Gameplay Trailer

Sektor Shows off Impressive Moveset, Out-of-This-World Fatality & Animality In Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns’ Gameplay Trailer

Published on September 5, 2024
Source: Warner Bros. Games/ NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns / Sektor

The cyber ninjas continue to take center stage in Mortal Kombat 1’s first expansion, Khaos Reigns. Following the first gameplay trailer for Cyrax, which left one loser crying because the fictional characters were gender-swapped and revealed Cyrax to be a Black woman (GASP), NetherRealm Studios is back with a new trailer for Sektor.
In the latest trailer, we are introduced to the new Sektor. We learn that in Fire God Lui Kang’s new era of peace, she grew up immersed in the Lin Kuei culture, with her father being a master armorer and her mother being a leading warrior. With the knowledge from her parents, Sektor is a weapons expert and a fierce fighter.
So, it’s no surprise that she is deeply devoted to the klan, and that’s why Bi-Han, the new era’s version of Sub-Zero, favors her and agrees with the grand vision Sektor has for the Lin Kuei’s future by entrusting her and making her one of his trusted lieutenant. As we saw in her gameplay trailer, Sektor is willing to eliminate anyone who disagrees with her changes to the Lin Keui, including Cyrax. In Sektor’s gameplay trailer, we get a sample of her killer moveset and her out-of-this-world fatality, which has instantly become one of our favorites. We also get to see her animality, which shows the cyber ninja turning into a massive rhino.

The Reaction To Sektor’s Return

The reception to Sektor’s trailer hasn’t been as hostile as Cryax’s, with many happy to see the character’s return, regardless of the changes. “OMG sektor trailer was fucking amazing! that fatality was a 10/10. The best trailer for me other than the ermac gameplay reveal. The red robot of hype is back!” fighting game YouTuber Super wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Another user on X wrote, “This Sektor #MK1 trailer is definitely the best one yet. I love her fatality where she has this whole Ironman thing going on especially with the readings in her helmet. Job well done to everyone involved.” Sektor and Cyrax are not the only new Kombatants coming to MK1 as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion coming September 24. Noob Saibot (available on September 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date) are also on the way.
You can expect more gameplay trailers to arrive, but until then, you can see more reactions to the trailer in the gallery below.

