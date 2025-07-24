N-Word User Hulk Hogan Dead At 71, X Keeps It Brutally Honest
Hulk Hogan is dead. The iconic, but divisive, pro wrestling legend was 71. According to TMZ, medic were sent to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida on Thursday (July 24) morning to deal with a “cardiac arrest.” Hogan came to fame as one of the WWE (initially the WWF’s) most popular wrestlers, eventually becoming world famous in the process. But in Hogan’s later years, he reputation took a massive hit. His tendency to expouse racists views and getting caught liberally using the N-word on video made him persona non grata in the culture. He even apologized, claiming that he wasn’t racist, and it didn’t go like he expected. That was back in 2015, so it was no surprise that in 2024 he was invited to ham it up at the Republican National Convention. So in a lot of circles. don’t expect too many tears lamenting the death of Hulk Hogan. Rest in peace, though. But take out word for it. Peep some of the more spirited reactions to his demise in the gallery.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash