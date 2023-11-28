Nardo Wick’s Weed Carriers Knocked Out Fan Seeking Picture, X Is Appalled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nardo Wick is about to catch a hefty lawsuit. A fan of the rapper allegedly got knocked out by his entourage for what’s being reported as the faux pas of…asking for a photo.

Footage hit the Internet of what looks like a fan approaching the rapper and his weed carries, baggage handlers or such variety of hangers on, seeking a flick. Instead, he caught a vicious blow to the head, knocking him out cold before he seemed to slam his head on the pavement after getting hit again.

Someone who says they are the victim’s son relayed that the guy was just seeking a photo with their “favorite artist” when he got punched out. TMZ reports the incident went down in Tampa, and the vic is a 20-year-old who was hospitalized.

While Nardo’s dusty “security” team surely thought they were scoring points with the rapper, it’s a safe bet that it’s their boss who will be catching the lawsuit. Also, law enforcement is also looking for them, so it’s only a matter of time before someone dimes them out.

X, formerly known as Twitter, users are chiming in and the consensus is that Nardo’s team was out of pocket and the nerve of them for acting so maliciously to someone—if the seeking an autograph story holds true. Either way, we hope the victim is alright because that was a massive hit to the head.

