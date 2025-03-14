Subscribe
Television

'Black Mirror' Season 7 Accused of Being "Too Americanized"

Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Featured In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Trailer, X Thinks The Series Is “Too Americanized”

Published on March 14, 2025
Source: Netflix / Black Mirror

Fans have been screaming “Where is Black Mirrorfor some time now. Finally the folks at Netflix said “here damn,” and hit us with a trailer packed with some serious star power.
The popular sci-fi anthology series that always manages to spark up a conversation between viewers about the negative effects of technology on society is coming back April 10.

When Black Mirror returns for its seventh season, it will boast an all-star ensemble cast insix episodes that ares sure to be thought-provokins. Netflix is remaining tight-lipped about the plots of each episode, but we do know that we are getting a sequel to the popular “USS Callister” episode. This episode originally starred Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen and dropped in 2017 as part of Black Mirror season 4. We can look forward to new cast members Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, and Michael Workéyè this season. Previously announced cast members include Magnussen, Milioti, Simpson, Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter. Sounds lit.

Has Black Mirror Become “Too Americanized?”

The trailer is already sparking buzz on social media, both good and bad. Some fans feel the anthology series has become “too Americanized.” “The Americanization of Black Mirror is the worst thing to happen to this series. Bring back the Euros,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote.  Another post read, “Make Black Mirror British again!” Damn. Regardless, we are sure people will be tuning in and binging on the show because that’s how it always works. People complain, but watch to confirm their complaints, turning the series into a hit for Netflix. You can see more reactions and photos in the gallery below.

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

Black Mirror Season 7

Black Mirror Season 7
Source: Black Mirror

Black Mirror Season 7 netflix,black mirror

