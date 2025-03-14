'Black Mirror' Season 7 Accused of Being "Too Americanized"
Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Featured In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Trailer, X Thinks The Series Is “Too Americanized”
Has Black Mirror Become “Too Americanized?”The trailer is already sparking buzz on social media, both good and bad. Some fans feel the anthology series has become “too Americanized.” “The Americanization of Black Mirror is the worst thing to happen to this series. Bring back the Euros,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote. Another post read, “Make Black Mirror British again!” Damn. Regardless, we are sure people will be tuning in and binging on the show because that’s how it always works. People complain, but watch to confirm their complaints, turning the series into a hit for Netflix. You can see more reactions and photos in the gallery below.
