Netflix Previews Season 3 of ‘Top Boy’

Fans of Netflix’s UK based crime drama Top Boy were ecstatic when they learned that Drake was putting up his time and money to bring the show back from the dead for a long-overdue third season. While we’re still a minute away from its season 3 premiere, Netflix has dropped some stills from the sets of its upcoming season.



Though the posts do nothing to reveal much of what to expect from the storyline, it does show Top Boy OG’s Kane Robinson (Sully) and Ashley Walters (Dushane) back on the set while introducing newcomers Dave as Modie, Little Simz as Shelley, Jasmine Jobson as Jaq and Micheal Ward as Jamie.

Check out the posts below and let us know if you’re excited about the return of Top Boy which is slated to premier some time this Fall.