New Nike Air Zoom Pulse Is Made For Pros In The Medical Field

While Nike has made a name for itself creating sportswear for athletes in all professional fields, over the years they’ve also thought outside of the box to create products for everyday people. Now the brand has set their sights on the needs of those in the medical field.



Recently Nike revealed their upcoming Nike Air Zoom Pulse line which is designed to keep the feet of nurses, doctors, and home health providers as comfortable as can be while they attend to the medical needs of their patients. According to Nike, the new line was crafted with the help and insight of workers at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Per Nike:

During the sessions, the designers of the Air Zoom Pulse learned the rigors of these health-care workers’ day-to-day efforts. Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift. The work is physically and mentally demanding. The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind. The shoe is easy to get on and off, and equally simple to clean. The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions.

That’s next level dope.

While these new kicks were made specifically for those in the medical field, the design and colorways set to drop are sure to become a hit with everyday sneakerheads who just wanna be comfortable at home or abroad.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse is set to drop on December 7 on Nike.com and all profits will be donated to the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop next month.

Photos: Nike