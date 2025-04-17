New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Features Silver Surfer & Galactus Goodness

New 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Trailer Has Silver Surfer
saw the namesake heroes in the teaser but the trailer up the ante with our first looks at world-eater Galactus and his herald The Silver Surfer (portrayed by a woman, Julia Garner—that will surely get the panties of the toxic fanboys in a bunch). Later for those bozos, because these visual look stunning. We also get to see Mr. Fantastic in action, and he manages to not look corny. Watch the trailer for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps below as well as giddy social media reactions in the gallery. It hits theaters Juky 25, but feel free to move that date up, Marvel.Marvel is back, even though it never really left. The official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived and it’s loaded with all the comic delights that makes the MCU great and leaves movie fans begging for more. A proper rendition of The Fantastic Four—Mister Fantastic aka Reed Richards (portayed by Pedro Pascal), the Invisible Woman aka Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm (Joseph Queen aka dude from that last season of Stranger Things) and The Thing aka Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)—has had several attempts, and fails, but the 2025 version is a reset (well, a rero-futuristic take apparently) that’s shaping up like a proper represenation of the fan-favorite franchise. We already
