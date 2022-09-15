Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Baby, Twitter Once More Rains Down The Jokes

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Nick Cannon is a father once again after welcoming his ninth child this week, adding to his already impressive number of progeny. The popular entertainer and model LaNisha Cole welcomed the baby on Wednesday (September 14) and the family looked to be all smiles after sharing their bundle of joy with the world.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed their daughter, Onyx, to the world in a pair of beautiful Instagram posts with images directly from inside the birthing room.

From Cannon’s IG:

Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…

Cannon, perhaps anticipating the critique that surely came via Twitter, added in the caption of the Instagram post, “I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully, I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Mom is a former The Price Is Right model who also shared images on Instagram as well, but didn’t add much beyond the baby’s full name in the caption. Both Cole and Cannon looked happy as can be and as expected.

On Twitter, folks are discussing Nick Cannon and what they feel are his wayward fathering ways. Because we want to keep it lighthearted, we’ll stick to the more humorous tweets we’ve found.

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole.

