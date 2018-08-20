Nicki Minaj Invokes Harriet Tubman, Twitter Drags Rapper To The Plantation

Nicki Minaj is on one. The YMCMB Barbie has been tweeting like a Cheeto-colored POTUS, and today (August 20) she decided to compare herself to Harriet Tubman.

All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you niggaz history would’ve been a lot less triumphant. 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2018

We got so many questions. Like, how is Nicki Minaj aware of Tubman’s diet? And, would Tubman approve of such reckless Twitter fingering?

Needless to say, Twitter saw the tweet and got to reacting. So much so that Harriet Tubman is trending. Not because she ushered so many slaves to freedom. Not because she finally about to hit the $20 bill. But because Nicki Minaj tweeted about her. Silver lining?

Also, did we mention how she called herself the female Jay-Z earlier in the day?

Yoooooo. Niggaz rlly said I’m calling Eve a zombie 🤣 what female rap album gets broken down like this? 👑Tingz. I wrote Hard White a year & a half ago. But go awffff. I really have to laugh. Y’all don’t find all this shit funny? I love the rap culture man. I’m the female JAY https://t.co/glBpwY7o2S — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2018

Also, she doubled down on the struggle.

Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said. 😂😂😂😂😂 #QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta niggz stayed quiet — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 20, 2018

