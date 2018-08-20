Nicki Minaj Invokes Harriet Tubman, Twitter Drags Rapper To The Plantation

Nicki Minaj is on one. The YMCMB Barbie has been tweeting like a Cheeto-colored POTUS, and today (August 20) she decided to compare herself to Harriet Tubman.
“All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SH*T UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you niggaz history would’ve been a lot less triumphant” she tweeted.
We got so many questions. Like, how is Nicki Minaj aware of Tubman’s diet? And, would Tubman approve of such reckless Twitter fingering?
Needless to say, Twitter saw the tweet and got to reacting. So much so that Harriet Tubman is trending. Not because she ushered so many slaves to freedom. Not because she finally about to hit the $20 bill. But because Nicki Minaj tweeted about her. Silver lining?
Also, did we mention how she called herself the female Jay-Z earlier in the day?
Also, she doubled down on the struggle.
Anway, peep the slander in the gallery.