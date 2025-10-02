Subscribe
News

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Published on October 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj went on the warpath against The Breakfast Club after they reported extensively on the beef between the Queens veteran and Cardi B. In response, Nicki Minaj blasted the hosts of The Breakfast Club, who actually humorously flipped the insults.

 

With Nicki Minaj and Cardi B flinging verbal mud on social media, Tasha K chimed in to disparage The Breakfast Club for their comments regarding Minaj and the beef overall.

From Tasha K’s X:

Related Stories

Jess when I thought Jess Hilarious was starting to actually become somewhat funny! Sis! Play your part! Continue to crack jokes on your nappy hair and insecurities as black woman and ex mistress now turned wife! | The breakfast club was the main platform partnered with Micheal Kiser of Atlantic Records

Orchestrating a Direct Nicki Minaj takedown campaign for years with CTHDevil all because she wouldn’t work with them! They used witchcraft and told deliberate lies that You know NOTHING about! The Real History! This is what happens when has been reputable legacy media hires social media comedians to report the news! It automatically becomes a conversation that’s surface level and biased like co-hosts! Leave it to the real commentators such as myself and countless other to state the FACTS! You share a 5 min segment with Wide Head Larosa, while a real estate scammer turned federal witness and ex drink drugger collect the real money!

Minaj retweeted Tasha K’s X post with a photo of herself holding the release date of her upcoming album with the caption “Allegedly.”

Using the moment as a starting point, Minaj then posted a tweet aimed at Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa.

“Charlemagne did you put that bleaching cream on your dik too? @POTUS lock them all up, Imagine if you called yourself SHRUMP DA GOD. Oh btch. Lock up boring LAUREN & jess with the tesTICLES, too. They’re very nasty ppl. Queens N*GGAZ run these n*ghaz. Thank you.”

The Breakfast Club team discussed Minaj’s attack during a broadcast, but they all laughed the moment off instead of firing back with a bevy of insults, although they did land on a “Maga-Minaj” jab.

However, fans on X had plenty to say about the dustup, and we’ve got those reactions listed below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

beef Cardi B nicki minaj
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Protect The Innocent: Facts About Kulture & Papa Bear Amid Their Moms’ Messy Feud

Bossip
JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy

City Girl Sister Spat: JT Takes Aim At 'Chlamydia B' In Heated Exchange With Cardi's Sister Hennessy Carolina

Bossip
Syracuse Lawrence Moten, 1992 NCAA East Regional Playoffs

Lawrence Moten, Syracuse Basketball & Sneaker Legend, Dead At 53

Cassius Life
Nationwide Double Impact

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
15 Items
News
Ashanti's album release party
News
Young Thug x Adin Ross
11 Items
Pop Culture
Patrick McMullan Archives
News
NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Culture
TOPSHOT-US-MILITARY-DEFENSE-MEETING
8 Items
Politics
Trending Stories
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

11 Items
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, “Next Time Say It To My Face”

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

9 Items
News

Once Again It’s On: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

50 Cent
2 Items
News

50 Cent’s $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close