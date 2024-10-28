Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunks Get Nova Knicks & RZA Co-Sign
Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunks Get Nova Knicks & RZA Co-Sign
returning to shelves Nov. 9 on the Nike SNKRS app and select sneaker boutiques. A few weeks ago, Nike shock dropped the coveted Wu-Tang Clan Nike Dunks on their SNKRS app. While millions of Wu-Tang fans took L’s on the sudden release, they’ll be getting another crack at owning a pair as a release date has been officially set.The classic and once super rare Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunks in the black and yellow silhouette will be
To hype up the upcoming drop (as if they needed to), they’ve incorporated the talents of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart to hype up the release. Standing alongside The Abbot himself, The RZA, the Nova Knicks throw up the “W” in solidarity with the Hip-Hop legend from Shaolin. We need those kicks in our lives. While the young’ns these days aren’t up on the Wu like the OGs, we don’t expect these to be an easy cop as sneakerheads will be coming out in droves to own a pair of these classics once release day comes around. “These Dunks are important to me and the Wu-Tang legacy because of the cultural impact they’ve had since their original release,” says Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA in a statement. “For many years, the sneaker world was reserved for athletes and some entertainers, and Nike recognizing us in this way is a testament to hip-hop and our contribution to culture.” No word on how many pairs will be available but with a $600 resale price tag on the ones that dropped a few weeks ago, they’ll definitely be hard to get regardless of availability. Will you be trying to cop a pair of the Wu-Tang Dunks come Nov. 9? Let us know in the comments section and see more detailed pics below.
1. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
2. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk x New York Knicks
3. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
4. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
5. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
6. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk x New York Knicks
7. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
8. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
9. Nike Wu-Tang Clan Dunk
