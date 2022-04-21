HHW Gaming: Ninja Unveils New Logo Design, Gamers Hilariously React To It

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Accidental n-word user and uber-popular streamer Ninja decided it was time for a rebrand, and it’s not slapping like he thought it would be.

Tuesday (Apr.19), the blue-haired streamer revealed his new logo after hinting a “big change” was coming the previous day. Fans were underwhelmed to see that the “big change” was an underwhelming new logo which is his hair and his name written differently. Ninja excitedly revealed both in a video with the caption for the tweet reading, “Same Ninja…new branding.”

It was immediately clowned by gamers. One Twitter user wrote, “Respectfully, this is one of the worst rebrands I’ve ever seen.”

Another user tweeted, “I ain’t a designer but even i can see this is awful and offensive to good designers out there and why are the curves not even? a 1 minute design job….”

Sprinkled in what seemed to be an endless sea of hate, some people liked the new logo’s minimalistic design. “Your hair as your new logo is actually such a cool idea. You can change the color each time you dye it too,” YouTube content creator Muaaz said in response to the announcement.

“I don’t think this is as bad as people are making it out to be. If you’re looking to brand on more than just gaming related stuff then this looks completely fine,” streamer Macaiyla noted.

Whatever the case, the reveal of the logo was not worthy of the grand spectacle Ninja tried to make it be. Honestly, it could have just been an email or just a photo. Ninja immediately went on a press tour following the announcement making a stop at the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, so clearly, he might have something up his sleeve coming soon.

Until we cross that bridge, you can peep more of the hilarious reactions to Ninja’s logo in the gallery below.

Photo: Diego Donamaria / Getty