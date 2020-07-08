HHW Gaming: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Moving His Stream To YouTube Gaming

Accidental N-word user and popular professional video game streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has found a new home to stream.

Following Microsoft’s surprise decision ditch its streaming platform, Mixer allowing it to be absorbed by Facebook Gaming, which left streamers like Ninja, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler as free agents. Today (Jul.8), Blevins made it clear that YouTube Gaming will be the premier destination to catch his streams. Ninja teased his followers ahead of the reveal with a tweet before he kicked off a Fortnite stream featuring Dr. Lupo, TimTheTatman, and Courage. The stream which took place 5 hours ago has been viewed by nearly 2 million people already.

One hour — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

Ninja shocked the world when he decided to ditch Twitch back in August 2019, taking his massive fan base with him to Mixer. Unfortunately, the move to Mixer did not mean more eyes on his streams as his viewership did take a significant hit. BUT what he lost in viewers, he did gain in cultural presence. Not long after heading over to Mixer, Ninja secured his groundbreaking deal with adidas and also became the first streamer to have his own Fortnite skin. He was also the highest-paid video gamer in 2019.

As for his deal with YouTube Gaming, no details have been revealed yet, and there is no indication that it is an exclusive partnership with the Google-owned platform.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty