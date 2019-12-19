Feast Your Eyes On Ninja’s First adidas Sneaker, The ‘Time In’ Nite Jogger

Yesterday (Dec.18), Puma unveiled its “active gaming footwear,” basically a sock, and now adidas has finally revealed the first fruit of its partnership with arguably the most significant gamer on the planet, Ninja.

The Ninja-themed Nite Jogger called the “Time In” looks exactly like something the popular streamer would wear. The shoe comes in his signature blue and yellow aesthetic with his logo located on the inside of the left shoe and “Time In” written in on the right shoe. Of course, the signature adidas three stripes are placed on the outside of both shoes.

Speaking on finally revealing the shoe to the world Ninja added:

“I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to finally show the world what I’ve been working on with adidas. The ‘Time In’ Nite Jogger represents the culmination of countless hours dedicated to my craft paying off.”

‘Time In’ is described as a platform created by both Ninja and adidas “to celebrate the hours spent by creators around the world honing and developing their skills. Standing proud as the uniting narrative that ties creators together under the adidas brand, the platform is about investing in your dream and champions the notion that the work it takes to be ready for your moment happens long before that moment appears.”

Ninja also spoke on the importance of “Time In” in regards to his own personal life adding:

“If a kid from Chicago who just loves playing video games can collaborate with one of the sporting world’s most iconic brands to launch a shoe together, anything is truly possible. It’s through this philosophy that I hope I can help inspire the next generation of creators to realize their dreams– if you’re willing to put the TIME IN, you can achieve anything.”

The sneakers are slated for a 7AM PT, December 31st on the adidas website and will cost $150 for adults and $120 in youth sizes. You can see more photos of the ‘Time In’ Nite Jogger below.

—

Photo: adidas / Ninja

HipHopWired Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE