adidas Originals & Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Announce Partnership

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins already secured the bag when he ditched Twitch for Microsoft’s streaming platform Mixer. Yesterday (August 27) the professional gamer and ridiculously popular streamer became adidas first individual eSports partner.

Blevin’s new deal with adidas Originals is the latest accomplishment on the growing list of feats the 28-year-old has done since becoming a household name. The sportswear company isn’t new to the eSports world. The brand already works with Team Heretics and Grow uP, the deal with Ninja marks the first time it is centered around an individual gamer. So that means we could possibly see signature designs from the Blevins or possible collaborations on iconic sneaker silhouettes.

In a statement about the new partnership, adidas added”

“The partnership marks the sportswear brand’s commitment to gaming. adidas officially welcomes one of the most prolific gamers and content creators in the world to its family.”

Blevins added in a Twitter post featuring announcement video where he can be seen wearing an adidas hoodie with “Ninja” on it :

“Partnering with adidas is a chance to join a family that celebrates fellow creators at the top of their game.”

In an Instagram post, Blevins spoke on wanting an opportunity like this and haters telling him it would never come to fruition. Who’s laughing now?

Fans can look forward announcements of future drops on Ninja’s dedicated adidas page.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty