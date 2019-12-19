Puma Unveils Its First Contribution To Competive Gaming Fashion… A Sock

With esports taking off, it should come as no surprise to anyone that athletic apparel brands are jumping on the bandwagon. Puma being the latest introducing their first offering as part of its “active gaming footwear” line, and it happens to be a sock.

Puma’s “gaming socks” are just that, sleek-looking socks that should appeal to the professional gamers based on their design. The German-based athletic brand says the shoes were designed for home and in-arena use to provide “seamless comfort, support, and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.” To ensure that functionality, the gaming sock features a “super-low profile rubber outsole ” while still being “lightweight and grippy.”

So basically, casual gamers were not in the thought process when Puma was designing the sock. This shoe is for the professional video game player. With the unveiling of “active gaming footwear,” Puma joins the likes of Nike, who launched esports jerseys and adidas inking Ninja to deal to drop his own apparel collection.

The “gaming sock” isn’t Puma’s first foray into the gaming world. The brand also collaborated with Playseat and dropped an innovative game seat that “adapts perfectly to your body.”

The Puma gaming sock is currently available for purchase in Australia and the UK £80 (about $105. No word on when it will be available stateside. While this isn’t an eye-catching design, its a step in the right direction as brands are trying to figure out what professional gamers need footwear wise. BUT if you happened to catch a live esports event like the Overwatch League, for example, you would be quite impressed at the different sneakers they rock when gaming, here’s a hint none of the kicks look like the sock.

You can get a detailed look at the Puma’s Active Gaming Footwear below.

—

Photo: Gary Hershorn / Getty