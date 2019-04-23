Nintendo Game Boy Turns 30, Video Game Twitter Celebrates The Momentus Occassion

Can you believe it? It’s really been 30 years since Nintendo first introduced to the world the portable wonder that is the Gameboy. Feel old right? Since it’s momentous inception, the device has gone through numerous changes as technology improved and now today gamers are celebrating its birthday.

The Game Boy crawled, walked and ran so the Nintendo Switch could fly!

We all can remember the first time we powered up the clunky unit and watched the iconic Nintendo logo scroll down to the middle of the screen before booting up whatever game was loaded in. It was a marvel in its day and outlasted all of the competition who sported better innovations like the Sega Game Gear and Atari Lynx’s color screens thanks to its better library of games.

It's been 30 years since Game Boy was originally released in Japan! What are your most memorable Game Boy games? pic.twitter.com/61kWclSY3Y — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 21, 2019

Video game Twitter took a stroll down memory lane to celebrate the Game Boy’s April 21st release back in 1989 sharing memories and thanking the company that gave us Mario and The Legend of Zelda. The portable console is a true testament to Nintendo’s innovation being that it’s still one of the most beloved pieces of technology due to the fact it changed gaming forever.

So join in on the nostalgia by checking the gallery below and tell us in the comment section what was your favorite Nintendo Game Boy games. I’ll get things started with Super Mario Land, Tetris, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Pokémon, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Kirby’s Dream Land, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Footclan and Dr. Mario.

—

Photo: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty