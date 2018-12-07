‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Reveal Had Video Game Twitter Screaming Take Our Money Now

The Video Game awards had many highlights last night such as Red Dead Redemption 2 snagging up multiple awards and God of War taking home Game of The Year honors. BUT the surprise announcement from the game’s creator Ed Boon of the next game in the famed Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise stole the night.

Take our money now!

Video game fans were all screaming that collectively after watching Dark Raiden and Scorpion issue each other vicious fades backed by the sounds of a 21 Savage exclusive track titled “Immortal.” As far as the game’s story not much was revealed, but we did get a glimpse of a mysterious new character that described as “at the center” of the game’s plot.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been officially announced. The new trailer also features an original track from @21savage. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/KOBQSomeZa — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) December 7, 2018

We won’t learn more about the game until the gameplay is revealed at the community celebration of Mortal Kombat taking place Jan. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles but a press release did share the game will have an all-new Custom Character Variation system. As for its launch date, the MK 11 arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch April 23.

To see all of the reactions to the announcement of Mortal Kombat 11 hit the gallery below. After that be sure to pre-order the game so you can secure access to the beta and Shao Khan when the game becomes available.

—

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty