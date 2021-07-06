HHW Gaming: Nintendo FINALLY Reveals New Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), Video Game Twitter Is Not Impressed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nintendo’s worst-kept secret, the “Nintendo Switch Pro” model, has finally be revealed.

Many believed Nintendo was going to reveal its long-rumored new Nintendo Switch model during E3 back in June. Instead, the iconic company decided to let its new Metroid: Dread get all of the shine with a sprinkle of The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.

Tuesday (Jul.6), Nintendo shocked the world by finally confirming its new version of its insanely popular hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model), with a new announcement trailer. In the almost three-minute video, Nintendo showed off the new Switch model’s capabilities and features.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will be very similar in size compared to the current Switch model paired with your television via the dock and has detachable controllers and can be taken anywhere, but that’s where the come to an end. As previously reported, it will have what Nintendo describes as a “vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colors and crisp contrast.” There will now be a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode use a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play.

All of these new features and capabilities were shown off while showcasing the games mentioned above and other upcoming titles like Splatoon 3.

Nintendo also confirmed that a screen protector, carry case plus other new accessories will be available for the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) following its October 8 release, which also happens to be the release date of Metroid: Dread, which also could explain its silhouette because it does look like the villain from the game. The console will cost $349.99. We won’t be shocked if a Metroid: Dread bundle will be announced.

Per Nintendo:

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

As expected, the reactions from video game Twitter are coming in, and with anything related to gaming news, it’s a mixed bag of nuts.

Well, put us down as intrigued. It’s about time Nintendo dropped something to kind of compete with the likes of Sony and Xbox in terms of an upgraded console.

Photo: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch (OLED model)