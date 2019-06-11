Notorious B.I.G. Has Street Named After Him In Brooklyn [Photos]

So far 2019 has been a pretty good year for iconic New York Hip-Hop artists.
Last Month the Wu-Tang Clan had a district in Staten Island named after them and now the King of New York will have a street in Brooklyn bearing his name for generations to come. Yesterday (June 10), Brooklyn stood up and saluted the memory of Christopher Wallace a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. as the intersection of Fulton St. and Gates Ave. iwas officially dubbed Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way.
Regardless of the dreary day the public ceremony was an upbeat and celebratory affair as some of Brooklyn’s finest attended the street name unveiling. Former Junior M.A.F.I.A. members Lil Kim and Lil Cease joined Voletta Wallace, D-Roc, and hundreds of other Brooklynites as the sign was revealed for all to see.
You can almost hear Biggie say “We did it, Brooklyn!”
See photos from the ceremony below.
Hot 97's DJ Enuff provided the music and kept the crowd pumped throughout the entire event.
City Council members and Notorious B.I.G.'s closest family and friends proudly display the new sign at The Notorious B.I.G. Street Naming Event.
Lil Cease, Diggy Simmons, T'yanna Wallace and Christopher "CJ" Wallace Jr.
Voletta Wallace, Christopher "CJ" Wallace Jr. and Diggy Simmons
City Council members and Notorious B.I.G.'s closest family and friends…
City Council members and Notorious B.I.G.'s closest family and friends proudly display the new sign at The Notorious B.I.G. Street Naming Event.
DJ Enuff and DJ Mister Cee
Lil Kim, Ms. Voletta Wallace, NYC Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo and NYC Council Member of the 41st District Alicka Ampry-Samuel attend the Notorious B.I.G. Street Naming Event.
