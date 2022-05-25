Twitter Blasts NRA & Others In Wake Of Uvalde Shooting Tragedy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead is still sending shockwaves of outrage throughout the nation. As typical of these tragedies, the NRA found itself trending and many on Twitter are blasting the association.

The NRA Endures More Criticism

The victims of the Uvalde shooting had their names published in several news outlets, cementing the tragedy. We learned through the various reports that the lone gunman attended Uvalde High School, and purchased two assault rifles just after turning 18. Much like the Buffalo Tops shooter, the gunman faced little resistance in obtaining high-powered weaponry. In both cases, nothing ahead of the purchases alerted the retailers who sold the weapons.

The NRA, which stands for the National Rifle Association, emerged as a powerful lobby in 1975. The association’s influence on policy is notable as it champions the tenets of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Several members of the Republican Party have shown outright support for the NRA, and the gun control debates rage on with little progress.

Twitter users are pointing out the hypocrisy of Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both scheduled to speak at NRA events in the coming days. Cruz, in particular, is absorbing jabs at his character from the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among others. Further, most are pointing out financial contributions the association made in support of several GOP figureheads who all expressed sadness and condolences over the shooting.

The news even spilled over into the world of sports with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr blasting gun control laws in the country while demanding changes need to come. Beyond the recent tragedies, gun violence has long been unwieldy across the United States.

As the investigation in Uvalde continues, Twitter users are grasping for a semblance of action from elected officials.

Photo: Getty