NYPD Baddie Under Fire For Appearing in Music Video As Stripper
Mrs.Officer: NYPD Baddie Under Fire For Appearing in Music Video As Stripper
Melissa Mercado just set the internet on fire after popping up in a music video, showing off some impressive pole-dancing moves. Mercado, who’s been on the force for seven years and works in the Bronx’s Special Victims Unit, made a surprise appearance in rapper S-Quire’s video for “Doin’ That”NYPD Detective
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Dressed in only a thong and revealing bra, she’s seen working the pole like a pro, leaving people both shocked and impressed. Now, the streets and social media are buzzing, wondering if Mercado’s side hustle is gonna cost her that NYPD badge. “I’m at a loss for words,” one fellow detective reportedly said, echoing the sentiment of many. Some folks feel like what she does off the clock ain’t nobody’s business, while others think it’s a bad look for a cop—especially one handling sensitive cases in the SVU. With the video making the rounds, the big question is: Will the NYPD take action, or will they let Detective Mercado keep doing her thing? So far, the department hasn’t made a statement, but the controversy is only getting bigger. Whether she’s keeping her job or not, one thing’s for sure—Melissa Mercado just went from NYPD to viral sensation overnight.
NYPD detective Melissa Mercado is under fire & facing backlash after pole dancing in a rap video, and people are now calling for the 7 year detective to lose her job 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/FsMTDWpGqH— Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 6, 2025
