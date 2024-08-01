Once Again: Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, Xitter Reacts

Subscribe
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, Xitter Reacts

Published on August 1, 2024
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

Grand opening, grand close. Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Migos rapper Offset, again. The couple’s relationship has long been considered tumultuous at best thanks ever present rumors of infidelity, so social media is having a field day at the news, and the circumstances.
Page Six reports that the Bronx rapper’s decision to call it quits was confirmed by her rep. Reportedly, they tried to work things out at the top of the year, but they couldn’t get to a better place in their relationship, allegedly. A source claims that the latest rumors of Offset cheating is not what sparked the divorce.
“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source told Page Six. “This is something she wants to do.” Cardi is reportedly seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2. Recently, the Bronx was spotted in New York City, hiding what looks like a prominent baby bump.
However, she has yet to confirm if she is pregnant. UPDATE: Cardi took to Instagram to announce she is indeed pregnant with baby number three.
Although the couple was married in September 2017, since then they have separated multiple times (she filed for divorce in 2020, but it didn’t take), with their spats often being made public, usually by themselves. In late 2023 she shared that she was “single for a minute” but they were spotted out on a date since.
If there’s one thing social media always goes up for, it’s Cardi B and Offset drama, and today’s divorce revelation is no different. Peep some of the crazier reactions (the Offset slander is…intense) in the gallery.  

