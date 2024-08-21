Oprah Speaks At DNC, But X Didn't Forget Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil
Oprah Speaks At DNC, But X Didn’t Forget Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil
Democratic National Convention. While it’s safe to say most people saw that as a positive, there is a loud minority of social media users who had issues with her appearance. While to say Oprah is media icon is still an understatement, there is no denying that her co-sign is majority responsible for the rise of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz. In recent years, both media personalities have come under fire. Dr. Phil has been accused multiple times of professional misconduct and suspect ethics, while Dr. Oz also has been likened to a “snake oil salesman” and his run for office failed in a heap of struggle.On Wednesday, August 21, word got out that Oprah Winfrey would be speaking at the
So whether deserved or not, Oprah is getting the blame. We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that once again a Black women is getting scapegoated for the ethical failings of grown-ass men, but that’s another discussion. Nevertheless, Oprah still took to the stage at United Center and delivered a dynamic speech. “When we stand together, it is impossible to concur us,” she said. Her speech was powerful, and she had smoke for JD Vance, too. And Oprah, who is an independent, doesn’t just endorse anybody. Peep the variety of reactions in the gallery.
