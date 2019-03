South Carolina megachurch leader Pastor John Gray found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal with Gray saying it was just an “emotional affair” and didn’t get physical. The woman at the center of the controversy begged to differ and had the receipts to prove it.

Houston’s Majic 102.1 reports that the unnamed woman sat down with Atlanta talk show host Larry Reid and shared that Pastor Gray reached out to her to assist her financially at first and then the relationship morphed into something entirely different.

From Majic 102.1:

“It started with him—he likes to say—breathing life into me. So he was just there as far as talking to me, pretty much pastoring me, ministering to me. And I called on him to do a favor to a person that I knew that was struggling with some addiction issues. And so I called upon him to help with that. It was an employee of mine. That employee actually wound up speaking with him and it got him on the straight and narrow. So I sent him a text message telling him thank you. And he said, ‘Whatever you need.’ And I was like ‘Well thank you.’ And he said, ‘I’m talking about you.’

John Gray allegedly offered her financial help when she fell on hard times.

“He would say, ‘The Lord told me that you need some money so go ahead and check your cash app. I already put money in your account. Then he’ll be like, ‘What color panties you got on? Let me see your nipples.’ … He likes to jack off on the screen and he comes and when he comes, he speaks in tongues. No joke. When we slept together, he jumped up!”

Yikes.

Well, as with most things super messy, Twitter had a lot to say about Pastor John Gray’s affair and the mistress spilling all the tea. We’ve got those reactions below. Peep the interview just below as well.

—

Photo: Getty