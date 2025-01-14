'PGA Tour 2K25' Gets First Gameplay Trailer, Arrives Feb.28
2K & HB Studios Vows This Round Will Be Better Than The Last With ‘PGA Tour 2K25’
PGA Tour 2K25, promising this round will be better. After confirming that PGA Tour 2K executive director Tiger Woods would return as a cover athlete and joined by other professional golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, HB Studios delivered the first gameplay trailer for PGA 2K25. Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa and 2K sponsored athlete Matt Fitzpatrick will join Woods on the Standard and Deluxe Editions of PGA Tour 2K25 covers. Woods will once again own the cover of the Legend Edition of the game. The game will also include Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more professional golfers.After skipping 2024, 2K and HB Studios video game golf franchise is back with
Tiger Woods On PGA Tour 2K25“Some of my most iconic moments, unforgettable hole outs and dominant victories took place at the Majors,” said Woods. “In PGA TOUR 2K25, players can step onto the tee box and create unforgettable moments as their customizable MyPLAYERs, my fellow cover athletes Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, or even me.” “We are beyond thrilled to showcase the best golfer of all time in Tiger alongside two of today’s top golfers on the TOUR with Matt and Max,” said Dennis Ceccarelli, Senior Vice President of sports at 2K. “The development team at HB Studios delivered an innovative experience for casual and hardcore golf fans alike, featuring new archetypes, iconic major tournaments including the “Home of Golf” with St. Andrews, and so much more. PGA TOUR 2K25 will be one fans don’t want to miss.” “We are so excited that a new installment of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise is on its way this year,” said Len Brown, Chief of Global Business Ventures at the PGA TOUR. “The game captures the beauty of our sport, and it has become an integral part of the PGA TOUR fan experience. The cover stars are exemplary representatives of the TOUR and really showcase today’s top talent in the sport.”
So What’s New In PGA Tour 2K25?This year will mark the first time the THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open will be featured in a PGA Tour 2K title. At launch, players can tee off on 27 licensed courses, including THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. New additions include the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, and more. The Old Course at St. Andrews will arrive in Season 2 shortly after launch. MyPLAYER will feature a new Attributes Point system, upgraded Skill Trees, and an all-new Equipment Progression system allowing players to represent themselves and their unique style of play on the golf course. In MyCAREER, players can participate in major tournaments for the first time while showing off their personality through the game’s expansive customization suite and interviews. A non-expiring Clubhouse Pass will allow players to unlock new equipment and clothing options at their leisure. Online Mode will feature new cross-platform Societies, allowing players to challenge their friends in different gameplay formats across different platforms, such as Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble. Topgolf mode is also returning along with industry-leading Course Designer, which will feature new tools, surfaces, and items.
PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition:
- Physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;
- Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack******, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Shooter Collection Hat, Shooter Collection Jacket, and Shooter Collection Shoes;
- Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*******.
PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only):
- Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;
- The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings;
- The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;
- Players who pre-order any version of the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.
PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only):
- Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;
- Includes the Member’s Pass – which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons, and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains one outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season;
- Includes the Malbon Bucket Ball Pack – with three Malbon cosmetics balls
- Includes the Sun Day Red Pack – which includes the Red 3 Button Polo, Black Ballcap, Black Pants, White Gloves, and TaylorMade Driver Qi10;
- Players who pre-order any version of the Legend Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.
