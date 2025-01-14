2K & HB Studios Vows This Round Will Be Better Than The Last With ‘PGA Tour 2K25’

delivered the first gameplay trailer for PGA 2K25.

Related Stories HHW Gaming: PGA Tour 2K25 Transports Players To The Golf Course With Stunning Realism

Tiger Woods On PGA Tour 2K25

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So What’s New In PGA Tour 2K25?

THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open will be featured in a PGA Tour 2K title.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation®5 consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who pre-order any version of the Standard Edition will receive the Extra Butter x adidas Pack******, which includes playable character Chris McDonald, Shooter Collection Hat, Shooter Collection Jacket, and Shooter Collection Shoes;

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition (digital) will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital)*******.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Deluxe Edition (available in digital format only):

Available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, and PC, includes the base game, as well as the Extra Butter x adidas Pack, the Birdie Pack, and the Starter Pack;

The Birdie Pack includes a Titleist GT4 Driver, Titleist Golf Ball Cosmetic, Footjoy Premiere Series Shoes, Umbrella Hat, and 3 Golf Ball Fittings;

The Starter Pack includes 1,800 VC (Virtual Currency), one Evo Tool, three Ball Fittings, five Club Fittings and 5 Level-Up Tokens;

Players who pre-order any version of the Deluxe Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.

PGA TOUR 2K25 Legend Edition (available in digital format only):

Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

Includes the Member’s Pass – which unlocks the Clubhouse Pass Premium for the first five Seasons, and the Clubhouse Gear Pack, which contains one outfit per body type per Season delivered at the start of each Season;

Includes the Malbon Bucket Ball Pack – with three Malbon cosmetics balls

Includes the Sun Day Red Pack – which includes the Red 3 Button Polo, Black Ballcap, Black Pants, White Gloves, and TaylorMade Driver Qi10;

Players who pre-order any version of the Legend Edition will receive the PGA TOUR 2K23 base game (digital version only) and be entitled to seven days early access, allowing them to play the game beginning Friday, February 21, 2025.