Pharrell Teases Louis Vuitton x Timberland Boot, X Opens Wallets & Debates

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams certainly knows how to get the people going. On Friday (Jan. 12), the multihyphenate talent teased a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Timberland, and all the corners of well-dressed, fashion-forward social media are going in.

If you don’t know, one of Pharrell’s current gigs is Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. This union with Timberland is just the latest bomb drop since he picked up the reigns of LV about a year ago to fill the void left by the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh.

Taking to his LV’d out @skateboard Instagram, Pharrell showed off what looks like your standard 6″ high construction Timberland boot—except his version sports the Timberland logo with “Louis Vuitton Paris” written below on the tongue and the world-recognized LV logo on the inner portion which he of course folded down for a look. After the reveal, he pulled down his wide-legged denim that surely cost more than your standard Timbs, too.

No word on a release date or pricing, but you can guarantee these will sell out instantly and cost a grip considering the LV x Nike Air Force 1’s went for about $2750, at retail. Expect to see plenty of these at LV’s Fall/Winter 2024 menswear show that goes down on January 16 during Paris Fashion Week.

No matter the high price of admission, social media has already started either thirsting for these or slandering the design as “lazy.” See for yourself in the gallery.

We’d take a pair, for review purposes, though.