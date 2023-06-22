Pharrell Williams And Jay-Z Perform At Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pharrell Williams has changed the game yet again. He took the stage with Jay-Z at the Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show.

As spotted on Women’s Wear Daily the Virginia Beach, Virginia native presented his first menswear collection as the newly appointed Creative Director at the French label. The invite only runway show was attended by the social elite from television, music, sports and fashion. After an impressive showing Skateboard P and Jay-Z took the stage for a special performance.

The two rappers performed a short but very memorable set of songs included “Give It To Me”. “You could have been anywhere in the world tonight in a f–king club, but you are here in Paris,” Pharrell Williams said from the stage. “We got one night only to do this — no regrets,” said Jay-Z before urging everyone to put their phones away to enjoy the moment. “This one girl is not moving. Are you ready now? Are you with me? Everybody understand the rules?” he jokingly asked.

Jared Leto was in attendance and made it clear that he walked away impressed. It’s explosive,” he stated. “He’s really creative and full of risk-taking. I’m happy to be here as a witness and a supporter. People like him always inspire me. The mavericks that take a chance,” he added.

You can see a clip of their performance below. Check out photos from the runway show in the gallery.

Photo: