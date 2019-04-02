BBC , Billionaire Boys Club , pharrell williams
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Launches Limited Edition Signature Crates

Pharrell WIlliams x BBC Crate

Source: BBC / Courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club

Pharrell Williams is already having a great year, per usual. Besides a new festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach, the Neptunes producer, creative director, fashion designer and more had his Billionaire Boys Club brand launch limited edition signature crates.

The crates are functional, letting you stores your good and also space saving if you’re on the move since they’re collapsible. They don’t come cheap at a cool $100, but considering they’re limited edition, and Pharrell co-signed, you may want to move on copping one or two. Also, a BBC tee starts at like $90, so if you’re already a supporter of the brand, this probably ain’t a thing.

The Billionaire Boys Club crates will be available at the brand’s NYC flagship and on the BBC website. See detailed images in the gallery.

